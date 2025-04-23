CA Coastal Commission denies appeal of Funk Zone hotel

Following years of debate, the proposed 250-unit hotel development at 101 Garden Street in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone has received approval from the California Coastal Commission.

The commission dismissed the most recent appeal filed by Keep The Funk Inc. and Santa Barbara resident Steven Johnson, who argued the impact of onsite soil and groundwater contamination would be exacerbated by the project location's vulnerability to flooding.

The development is slated to include a pool, an underground parking garage, a small public market, and six affordable housing units.

In response to the appeal, the commission's staff report stated, “While the extent and scope of the development is relatively large, the approved project will not negatively impact any significant coastal resources.”