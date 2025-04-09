Watch Now
Caltrans completes safety enhancements in Los Olivos

Caltrans has finished a safety improvement project near the intersection of State Route 154 and Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos.

The project involved installing yellow flashing beacons on both eastbound and westbound Highway 154 to alert drivers of potential hazards.

The beacons are positioned eastbound before Foxen Canyon Road and westbound prior to the Grand Avenue and Figueroa Mountain Road intersection.

These upgrades come ahead of a planned roundabout at the same intersection, set to begin construction in 2027.

