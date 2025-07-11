Carpinteria approves proclamation, impact funds in wake of immigration raids

The city of Carpinteria approved three motions Thursday evening at a special meeting in the wake of immigration raids in the area.

The city council approved a proclamation detailing the city's position on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity and the allocation of $10,000 from the city's general fund to support residents affected by immigration enforcement.

The city also directed staff to come back at a later meeting regarding additional actions it may take in response.

Glass House Farms, a cannabis growing facility in Carpinteria, was the site of an apparent raid, Juliet Lemar of KSBY reported on Thursday.

Witnesses said ICE agents took more than a dozen people into custody.