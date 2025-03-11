Watch Now
Carpinteria woman facing bank robbery charges in Santa Barbara

A Carpinteria woman is facing charges following a bank robbery in Santa Barbara last month.

Santa Barbara police say the robbery was reported the afternoon of Feb. 11 at a bank on the 900 block of Carpinteria Street.

Police say the robber said she had a gun, although police say no weapon was ever seen.

The woman got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Tuesday, police announced an arrest in the case, saying Jaclynn Marie Blackwell, 32, was taken into custody in Carpinteria on an outstanding bank robbery warrant.

She was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail where bail was set at $500,000.

