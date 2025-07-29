Celebrating community and tradition: Excitement builds for Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara

It’s 7-year-old Isla Wills-Saltzman’s second year as a Los Niños de las Flores. She’s one of more than 100 kids ages 5 to 18 who take part in this decades-old tradition during Santa Barbara's Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

She says it's a lot of fun.

"You can pass flowers to people. You have a little costume," Isla said.

Also involved with fiesta since the age of seven, Chief Marketplace Director Sean Malis now runs the Mercado de la Guerra.

"We like to say down here that this is the heart of Fiesta," Malis said.

Tucked beside City Hall, the Mercado offers food and live music all day and most of the night during the four-day Fiesta. This year, they’re introducing something new.

"New this year, we are partnering with the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation. They've kindly allowed us to use the courtyard of the historic De la Guerra Adobe and we're going to have some vendors in there as well as a smaller stage that's going to highlight all of the wonderful dancers," Malis said.

But Isla’s favorite part? The parade!

"I'm getting excited for where I want to do it. You have like a two-mile walk and you get to throw flowers out to people," she said.

This year’s Old Spanish Days parade will feature more than 500 equestrian participants, nine floats, and more than 30 carriages, drawing thousands of spectators every year.

"Every year it's over and over gets bigger and better, and we're really trying to just make sure it's a place for the community to come together and really show the spirit of Santa Barbara through our parade," said Casie Killgore, Pageantry Chairwoman.

Old Spanish Days kicks off at the Old Mission on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, with events happening throughout the city. The celebration is about connecting the community and celebrating what makes Santa Barbara special.

"I like to make people happy, and you get to make people happy. Yeah, and sometimes they give cookies, and I like their cookies," Isla said.