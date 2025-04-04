City of Goleta seeking funding for 4th of July drone show

The City of Goleta is launching a free community 4th of July drone show at Dos Pueblos High School and is seeking support to make it a success.

Thanks to several local partners, the city has raised enough funds for the drone show vendor but still needs an additional $25,000 to cover costs such as security and entertainment.

Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover emphasized, "...we need more partners to help us meet our goal. With Independence Day just three months away, time is of the essence to get all our funding in place."

While planning is still in the works the event will include food trucks, a DJ, and activities for all ages, with the drone show scheduled for 8:30 p.m on July 4th.

