City of Santa Barbara and Dune Coffee Roasters launch program with increased discount

The City of Santa Barbara, in partnership with Dune Coffee Roasters, is launching a new pilot program to tackle coffee cup waste.

Starting June 4, customers who bring their own reusable cup or choose to sip “for here” will receive a $1 discount—50 cents from Dune and another 50 cents from the city.

This initiative, running through the end of August, encourages sustainable choices by offering customers an additional perk: a free reusable clay cup from GaeaStar, crafted for both style and sustainability.

Educational signs will also be posted in Dune Coffee shops, raising awareness about the environmental impact of disposable cups.

According to Santa Barbara city officials every year, over 80 billion disposable cups are used in the U.S. with 16 billion ending up in landfills.