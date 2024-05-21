City of Santa Barbara proposes water rate increases starting this year

Your water bill could be getting a little pricier. The City of Santa Barbara is proposing a water rate increase of around $11.66 a month for 2025 with water and wastewater services anticipated to increase approximately 10% annually for fiscal years 2026-2028.

So how will these increases impact you? I sat down with Raven Rutledge who has lived in Santa Barbara for four years to calculate how her total utilities bill will increase over the next three to four years.

"It is, it's a struggle. I for sure think of overall all the things that are just increasing and you kind of hope, you know, your pay increases as well with the cost of living," Rutledge said.

Rutledge’s bill falls under moderate usage levels. When broken down, the increase is around $60 to $70 spread over the next four fiscal years and Rutledge is already making changes.

"I've changed how I do my grocery shopping, even down to driving the way I drive. I, you know, I have a hybrid and, you know, you can drive a certain way to make your gas last longer. So it's just those kind of conscious decisions I have to make and kind of considering that in each year," Rutledge explained.

Resident Ike Chafkin says it's unfortunate that his bill will go up but understands it's necessary.

"You think about another $5, $6 here per month. You know, maybe I cut down on a cup of coffee, going out for a cup of coffee or something," Chafkin said.

According to city staff, the rate increase recommendation is based on the costs needed to operate and maintain over 600 miles of pipes, four treatment plants, and other essential facilities. In addition, the city tells me Santa Barbara’s pipes and infrastructure are old and need to be upgraded to operate correctly.

"It's tough to hear, because, you know, the cost of living in Santa Barbara is already pretty high," Chafkin said.

If adopted, you will see increased rates on your first bill when the entire service period is July 1, 2024, or later. To calculate your bill increase, learn about programs to off-set costs, and to attend the informational webinar on May 22, visit https://santabarbaraca.gov/ratechanges