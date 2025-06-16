Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

Community meetings to share updates on transportation plan in Santa Barbara

santa barbara county
Jacob Dizon/KSBY
santa barbara county
Posted
and last updated

The City of Santa Barbara is hosting a series of meetings this week to share updates with community members on an upcoming transportation plan.

The Westside and Lower West Neighborhoods Transportation Plan aims to create safe pedestrian and bicycle routes to schools, parks and other community facilities. At this week's meetings, community members can view updated plans and ask any questions.

A virtual meeting is taking place today, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., while an in-person meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jun. 18, at La Cumbre Junior High School.

Some of the project's safety enhancements include protected bike paths, new crosswalks and corridor lighting. Construction is expected to begin in 2027. For more information, please visit the city's official website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community