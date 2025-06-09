Construction on De La Vina Street Bridge Replacement Project begins this month

Construction on the De La Vina Street Bridge Replacement Project in Santa Barbara is set to begin in the middle of this month. City officials say the project will take two years to complete, with an expected end date in summer 2027.

Road work in the area will be active Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Changes to this schedule will be announced in advance. During this project, detours will be kept in place, and only one-way traffic heading south on De La Vina Street will be available.

Due to the construction, the BCycle station at De La Vina Street and Vernon Road has been moved near 2829 De La Vina Street.

This project will replace the bridge over Mission Creek between Vernon Road and Alamar Avenue with a new bridge that will meet current structural and geometric standards.

The project will also include new safety features at the Vernon Road and De La Vina Street crossings with curb extensions, high visibility crosswalk markings, safety lighting and rectangular rapid flashing beacons. Sewer, water and storm drain facilities will be improved.

City officials say completion of this project will help realign Mission Creek and assist in restoring creek habitat.

Residents interested in updates are encouraged to visit the De La Vina Street Bridge Over Mission Creek Replacement Project website.

