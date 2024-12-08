Construction on San Andres Street in Santa Barbara set to begin Monday

Starting Monday, the City of Santa Barbara is scheduled to begin a series of improvements on San Andres Street in an effort to increase its safety and accessibility.

Officials say these upgrades include repairing sidewalks, enhancing intersections, and repaving roads as part of the City Council-approved Westside and Lower West Neighborhoods Transportation Management Plan.

Construction will take place in the following three phases, according to city representatives:

Phase One: Sidewalk Repairs



San Andres Street (from Canon Perdido to Micheltorena Streets)

Side streets: 600 and 700 blocks of Sola and Anapamu Streets, and the 700 block of Victoria Street and Micheltorena Street

Phase Two: Intersection Safety Upgrades

Improvements at the intersections of Anapamu, Victoria, and Sola Streets on San Andres Street will include:

- Curb extensions to improve visibility and reduce crossing distances for pedestrians

- Rapid flashing beacons to alert drivers to people using crosswalks

- Crosswalk lighting to enhance safety during early mornings and evenings

Phase Three: Roadway Repaving and Lighting

Roadway replacement, including street repaving and re-striping on the following streets:

- San Andres Street, from Canon Perdido to Micheltorena Streets

- Canon Perdido Street, from Marilla Avenue to Wentworth Avenue

Adding midblock lighting on San Andres Street (from Carrillo to Micheltorena Streets)

Officials report that construction is anticipated to be completed by March 2025.

The project is funded through the Measure A Safe Routes to School Program Grant, a Highway Safety Improvement Program Grant for intersection upgrades, and Measure C funds for sidewalk repairs and street repaving.

For more information about the safety enhancements, community members can visit the city's Westside and Lower West Neighborhoods Transportation Management Plan webpage.