County approves speed limit reductions for 36 miles of roadway in Santa Barbara County

The Board of Supervisors has supported a plan to reduce speed limits by 5-10 miles per hour on nearly 36 miles of Santa Barbara County roadways with a goal of improving safety.

Mark Nunez says people in his Santa Barbara neighborhood don’t pay attention to speed limits.

"You'll be going five miles over the speed limit, ten miles over the speed limit. I think people are just going to do whatever they want anyways because that's what I see every day," Nunez said.

On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to pass the plan.

"I honestly think no one's going to abide by the rules because, like, they don't abide by the rules now," said Anntanekia Reedy, Santa Barbara resident.

Under Assembly Bill 43, cities have the flexibility to establish new speed limits in business and residential areas based on safety, land use, and concentration of bicyclists, pedestrians, and vulnerable groups like children, seniors, and persons with disabilities.

"Well, I suppose I am biased because I do not drive. I am a pedestrian," said Gabriel Casey.

Casey grew up in Santa Barbara and believes it will take more than reducing the speed limit to impact safety.

"Five miles either way wouldnt' necessarily make things safer as really it comes down to people following the law," Casey explained.

Roadways that will see a 5 mph speed reduction include areas in Orcutt, Alamo Pintado in Santa Ynez, the eastern Goleta Valley, and Via Real between Summerland and Carpinteria.

Alamo Pintado Avenue outside of Solvang and Modoc Road at Via Senda to the city limits will see a 10 mph reduction.

The county says signs with the new speed limits will be put up over the coming months.

A full list of impacted roadways can be found on the county's interactive map - https://felt.com/map/December-2024-Speed-Limit-Changes-fhuY0eOIR629C3iwKehNUNA?loc=34.7115,-120.1748,10z