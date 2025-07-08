Direct Relief Santa Barbara sends critical supplies to Texas in response to deadly flash floods

In the wake of the deadly flash floods in central Texas, Direct Relief Santa Barbara is stepping up, providing aid to healthcare partners and thousands of people impacted by the disaster.

"Today, Monday, supplies are going out the door to Texas," said Tony Morain, Direct Relief's Vice President of Communications.

Staci Richard, with Direct Relief's emergency response team, says that a total of $114,000 worth of medical supplies are shipping out to Texas on Monday. In addition, the non-profit is providing $50,000 specifically for search and rescue efforts.

"The immediate response is primarily about finding survivors, and search and rescue teams are really in need of fuel-specific emergency equipment such as swift water supplies, emergency medical backpacks, and emergency medical supplies," Richard explained.

Richard says that as recovery efforts progress over the next several weeks or even months, the types of supplies sent will change.

"This might include things like tetanus vaccines, antibiotics, other prescription medication, insulin, and other chronic disease medications. We can also offer up personal hygiene equipment and other emergency medications to our impacted communities," Richard said.

Direct Relief's massive 115,000-square-foot facility has access to $90 million worth of emergency supplies and is one of the only nonprofits in the world that is licensed to distribute pharmaceuticals worldwide.

The quick response from Direct Relief is not unusual; the team is continually working to provide aid around the world, including in central Texas.

"Because we were providing support for the area the day before and the year before, so when something like this happens, we're able to get in touch with the groups that we already support, ask them what they need and do more of what we do," Morain said.

If you’d like to support Direct Relief’s efforts, visit their website at https://www.directrelief.org/.

The devastating floods in central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Click here to give now. Every dollar donated will support local organizations with relief efforts.

This campaign is a Scripps News Group initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign are tax-deductible.