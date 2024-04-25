Do you have a WaterWise garden? Apply for the Santa Barbara County-wide WaterWise Garden Contest

Before Sharyn Alexander landscaped her Santa Barbara front yard…

"It was a mess," she said.

But after around six months of work, Alexander and her mother completely transformed the front yard.

"She was right there in the dirt with me, and she gave me the knowledge she had on the plants I was planting," Alexander said.

Alexander was the 2023 WaterWise Garden award winner for the city and the county. Re-imagining her garden inspired Alexander to start her own landscape architecture business, Alexander Landscape and Designs.

"When people get home and look at their garden, whether small or large, I want it to make them happy," she said.

Santa Barbara Water Conservation Supervisor Madeline Wood says replacing your lawn with mulch, native plants, and drip irrigation can greatly reduce expenses.

"You can save around 50% to 70% on your water bill if your landscape is like a traditional lawn," Wood said.

Around 50% of Santa Barbara’s total water usage goes towards landscapes, according to Wood. She says changing your garden can also help local wildlife and reduce green waste and carbon emissions.

"They are also great for local pollinators. They also have less maintenance costs," Wood continued.

The WaterWise Garden Contest is open to front yards throughout Santa Barbara County.

To apply, visit https://www.waterwisesb.org/2325/WaterWise-Garden-Contestand enter by April 30.

