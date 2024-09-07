Downtown Santa Barbara hosts 2nd annual "Shoptember" Campaign

Downtown Santa Barbara announced Friday that it would be kicking off its 2nd annual "Shoptember" campaign.

Officials say the initiative includes a multimedia marketing campaign, social media highlights, and a television commercial to promote more than 20 local businesses and boutiques in the city.

“It’s truly wonderful how many new and long-standing locally-owned and operated boutiques we have in downtown," Nancy Burgner, owner of Lovebird Boutique and Jewelry Bar, said. "This campaign aims to showcase them and invites locals to learn about the people who make their community unique."

The "Shoptember" campaign culminates in a downtown-wide "Sip & Shop" event on Sept. 28, where 22 unique retail venues will open their doors for an exclusive shopping experience.

From 1 to 5 p.m., organizers say shoppers can enjoy complimentary beverages and bites, live music, branded shopping bags, and event maps. They can also share their experience to the hashtag #ShoptemberSB for a chance to be featured on the campaign's social medias.

More information about the month-long promotion can be found on Downtown Santa Barbara's website.