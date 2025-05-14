Watch Now
Downtown Santa Barbara launches new improvement association

The nonprofit is dedicated to enhancing cleanliness, security, and business support in the downtown district
Downtown Santa Barbara announced the launch of the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing cleanliness, security, and business support.

Along with expanded security and beautification services, it will also add a new website to promote downtown businesses.

“Downtown Santa Barbara is the cultural and economic heart of our city, and now we have the tools and funding to help it thrive,” David de L’Arbre, Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association's President.

For more information on the new DSBIA meeting schedules and background info click here.

