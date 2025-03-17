Drivers to encounter overnight closures at Gaviota rest areas starting Monday

Drivers traveling on Highway 101 overnight will not be able to stop at the Gaviota rest areas for the next few weeks, Caltrans says.

The agency reports that the rest areas in both the northbound and southbound directions will be shut down from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday.

The closures are set to last until March 28.

Caltrans says during that time, crews will complete work along the center median, perform electrical work, and install a new guardrail.

The construction is part of a broader project that aims to improve the section of Highway 101 that spans from Gaviota to the Nojoqui Grade.

Other parts of the project reportedly include repaving the road, rebuilding shoulders, installing high-friction surface treatment, and building new guardrails and median concrete barriers.

According to the agency, the work is expected to be finished by this summer.