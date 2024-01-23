Edison International $50K scholarship deadline is fast approaching

Since 2006, Edison International has awarded more than $15 million in scholarships to 760 students through The Edison Scholars Program.

2022 Dos Pueblos High School recipient Charlotte Sinclair, who now attends UC Irvine, says the scholarship has helped her get better grades.

"That is because I can dedicate more of my focus and time to studying instead of having to get a job and balance both," Sinclair said.

Sinclair is in her second year at UC Irvine and well on her way to achieving her dreams.

"My plans for the future are to become a mechanical engineer for the Navy," Sinclair said.

The Edison Scholars Program will award 30 high school seniors a $50,000 college scholarship to help them follow their dreams in science, technology, engineering, or math — fields known as STEM. That’s $50,000 per student, given over a four-year period to be used toward college costs.

"They also have the option to renew the scholarship for up to three more years or until they finish their bachelor's degree," said Gabriela Ornelas, SoCal Edison Media Relations.

In addition to a scholarship, recipients are offered internship opportunities within SoCal Edison during college in areas related to STEM fields.

"And we would work with them to place them in areas of their interest, so if a student is interested in engineering, we would pair them with someone from one of our engineering departments," Ornelas said.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must live in a SoCal Edison service area, have a 3.0 GPA, and intend to study a STEM field at a four-year accredited college.

For those on the fence about applying, Sinclair says, "Just do it, because it's a great opportunity. Do your best, be yourself, and good luck!"

To apply, visit edison.com

