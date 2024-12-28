El Capitan Campground set for year-long closure starting in January

Annette Brink, her three dogs, and husband visit El Capitan State Beach to camp three to four times a year.

"We love it," Brink says.

But starting in January, there won’t be any grilling, picnicking or camping at the El Capitan campgrounds for around a year. First-time visitor and camper Stacy Marks says finding a good campground on a road trip can be challenging, but El Capitan checks all her boxes.

"We look hard for the ocean. Absolutely. Good running pass for the dogs…Clean, safe. You know, well-managed things like that," Marks says.

During the project, 130 campsites and the roadway into the park will be closed. California State Parks Chief Planner Kate Wilson tells South Coast Community Reporter Juliet Lemar that the $5.5 million project is long overdue and will improve walkways, widen roads by four feet, update the entry kiosk and rebuild a bridge and culvert along the creek.

"We're sad to see it, but on the other hand, this is such a great place. You want to take good care of it," Brink says.

Before construction begins next month, the campground is open on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Wilson. Once construction is underway, visitors will still have access to the day-use areas, but parking lots will be closed.

Access to day-use areas will be walk-in only. The closest parking will be at El Capitan Canyon, but for a fee. The nearest free public parking is at the Bill Wallace Trailhead.