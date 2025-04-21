Watch Now
UPDATE: Emergency crews rescue injured rock climber in Santa Ynez Mountains

UPDATE (7 p.m.) — The Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire Department has released new details regarding the Sunday evening rescue operation in the Santa Ynez Mountains.

According to officials, the patient was a 20-year-old female who fell while rock climbing.

The patient was reportedly airlifted to Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries related to the fall.

ORIGINAL (6:47 p.m.) — Emergency crews are performing a rescue operation for a hiker in the Santa Ynez Mountains north of Santa Barbara, according to the SBC Fire Department.

The agency's public information officer, Scott Safechuck, posted about the incident on X Sunday evening.

Officials say they responded to the area along Gibraltar Road east of Gibraltar Rock for a report of an injured hiker at 4:47 p.m.

As of 6:03 p.m., SBC Fire, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, and its partner agencies were reportedly still on scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

