Feeling stressed post-election? You're not alone: Behavioral health experts share mental health tips

It's been a long road to Election Day and now that it's over and results are in, some people are feeling a lot of emotions. However you woke up feeling post-election, one thing is certain — you’re not alone.

"I'm feeling disappointed and, you know, trying to figure out how to help myself and other people," said Elizabeth Martin, teacher.

After the election, Martin says she has focused on helping her students cope.

"A lot of our students are really anxious," Martin continued.

Nurse Wendy Houle says she’s feeling mixed emotions.

"Because I really didn't know in my heart of hearts who was the best," Houle said.

But she’s relieved the election is over and is hopeful for change.

"I'm feeling thankful because I know he's a power man, and so maybe people will step up better than the last few years," Houle said.

Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Strategy Officer Suzanne Grimmesey says it's important to acknowledge your feelings.

"People are feeling a variety of emotions. There's no right or wrong," Grimmesey said.

Some top ways to handle post-election stress, according to Grimmesey, include:



Practicing self-care

Taking breaks from social media

Focusing on what you can control

Exercising

In addition to connecting with support systems.

"Our feelings may not match those of friends or family, so finding those that we can talk to who feel the same way that we do is important for our self-care," Grimmesey explained.

If you need mental health support, you can contact a variety of free resources.

County Behavioral Wellness 24/7 toll-free crisis support hotline - (888) 868-1649. If the crisis places anyone in immediate danger, call 911.

KCSB post-election resources here.

The Santa Barbara County Community Wellness Team can be reached at 805-364-2750.