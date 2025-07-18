Final funding secured for Santa Barbara's multimodal Hwy 101 expansion project

Since 2012, closed roadways and construction trucks have been a staple along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara. Now, all that work is nearing the finish line after $134 million in state funding has been secured to complete the multimodal corridor.

"The 101 is almost done!" says Marjie Kirn with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG). "It will construct carpool lanes and improve off-ramps and on-ramps, and have alternative modes of transportation."

It's more than just a highway project. "This is transforming communities that we're passing through," says Joe Erwin, project manager with Caltrans District 5.

Local street improvements include:



Adding and improving pedestrian and cyclist paths

Replacing the Union Pacific railroad bridge on East Cabrillo

Adding more electric vehicle charging stations

And the project won't just help residents get places faster.

"Whatever goes on the highway is important to us in terms of business, in terms of commerce, in terms of travel," explains Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse. "We also support UCSB. We have Vandenberg up the road. All these highway projects tie in for all the communities, so it's really critical."

Construction on the final phase is expected to begin in May of 2026.