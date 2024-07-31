Fire officials in Santa Barbara County raise concerns about ambulance response times

The Fire Chiefs Association of Santa Barbara County and the United Firefighters of Santa Barbara County held a press conference Tuesday morning to address ambulance response times. They're calling on the Board of Supervisors to reconsider the county's current ambulance contract.

"You'll hear it over the radio. If you listen, you'll hear level zero. What level zero means is that there are no ambulances available in the system, and that happens on a frequent basis," said Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Chris Mailes.

According to data provided by Santa Barbara County Fire, over the last three years, ambulance response times by the Colorado-based company AMR are below the compliance level of 90 percent, which Goleta City Councilmember James Kyriaco says is unacceptable.

"82% was a B average, and Goleta residents deserve better than a B-level ambulatory response times," Kyriaco said.

Last year, county supervisors approved a multi-provider ambulance transport system created by County Fire, and 35 ambulances were purchased, but due to a lawsuit filed by AMR in March of 2024, everything has been put on hold, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Hartwig.

"So even if we wanted to use the ambulances that we've already purchased, those can't be in use because of the lawsuit?" asked KSBY News reporter Juliet Lemar.

"That's right," Chief Hartwig said, adding that it's a frustrating situation. "All we know is we're standing down until presumably we have a court date or there's a settlement."

In a statement provided to KSBY News on Tuesday, AMR said, "AMR does not comment on pending litigation. However, we can share that we are confident in our contractual response time compliance and are proud of our years of strong service to Santa Barbara County."

The lawsuit filed by AMR alleges the County of Santa Barbara worked with the Santa Barbara County Fire District to ensure County Fire would replace AMR, and that even as part of the state-recognized, competitive process for conferring exclusivity, County Fire recognized it could not match AMR’s superior qualifications.