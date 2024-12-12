Fish Reef Project seeing kelp growth on "sea caves" six months after installation

Fish Reef Project founder Chris Goldblatt has made it a mission to care for the ocean.

"The ocean has given me everything that I have, and I believe that it's necessary that you give back to the things they give to you," Goldblatt said.

Fourteen years ago, Goldblatt started the Fish Reef Project, working to restore local native kelp forests. He tells me they were wiped out off the coast of Goleta during a 1983 El Niño.

"And all the small rocks that were down there [it] pushed them out to deep water and that's what the kelp grew on, and those rocks haven't been recharged," Goldblatt explained.

According to Sea Grant California, kelp forests have seen a 95% loss state-wide due to rising water temperatures and a surge in sea urchins.

Goldblatt hopes his project can help.

"So we've perfected a technology called sea caves, which are very large under underwater structures that the kelp can grow on," Goldblatt said.

Six months ago, 16 sea caves were placed in Goleta Bay, and now…

"The Goleta kelp restoration has reached the surface!" Goldblatt said.

He says bringing back kelp forests to Goleta will help the entire ecosystem.

"It's where the small fish go to spawn. The mollusks, like the abalone, eat it. It removes carbon dioxide. It's a good check on climate change," Goldblatt said.

Fisherman Hank Goebel with the Coastal Conservation Association says restoring kelp will also impact local seafood.

"We feel it's vital to the restoration of fisheries on the coast, and it's a great first step," Goebel said.

Goldblatt has big plans for phase two of the Fish Reef Project.

"Phase two is 65 acres where we're going to regrow all of the kelp that used to be in Goleta Bay," Goldblatt said.

To learn more visit - https://fishreef.org/