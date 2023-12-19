Five-story permanent housing and mental health care facility coming to Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara not-for-profit organization Sanctuary Centers breaks ground this week on a new five-story mental health and housing facility Downtown.

The new construction between De la Vina and Chapala Street will be the tallest new build in downtown since 1947 according to President and CEO of Sanctuary Centers, Barry Schoer.

“It's a small drop, only 34 apartments, but every little bit helps,” said Schoer.

The building will provide ADA-compliant housing on the top four floors and medical, dental, and mental health services on the basement and first floor.

This is the third permanent housing building by Sanctuary Centers on this block. The other buildings were completed in 1994 and offer 36 combined units of housing.

Rent for these buildings is based on client income with most people paying under $300 a month, including utilities, through Section 8 housing vouchers, which can take upwards of two years to obtain.

To qualify for the new building, a person must be Homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and be diagnosed with a mental health disability. Sanctuary Centers officially broke ground this week and is expected to complete the project in December of 2025.