Former TV personality Craig Case sentenced to 26 years for felony embezzlement

Former private investigator and local television personality Craig Alan Case has been sentenced to 26 years and 8 months in state prison for dozens of felony charges related to embezzlement, money laundering, and tax evasion.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced the update on Tuesday.

Savrnoch says that on Feb. 27, following a 4-week jury trial, Case was found guilty of 62 felony counts and 1 misdemeanor count stemming from his embezzlement of nearly $700,000 from a bank account of Constance McCormick Fearing— a wealthy Montecito arts patron who is now deceased.

The jury also reportedly found Case guilty of related money laundering and tax evasion charges, as well as charges stemming from an unrelated traffic stop in which Case was found with a loaded firearm in his vehicle and presented to law enforcement a false and forged concealed weapons permit.

Officials say the jury found Case guilty of two counts of conspiracy, one count of theft of over $100,000 from an elder, one count of grand theft over $100,000, one count of forgery, 45 counts of money laundering, three counts of failing to file tax returns, three counts of filing false tax returns, four counts of identity theft, one count of offering false evidence, one count of preparing false documentary evidence, and one count of carrying an unregistered loaded firearm.

The jury also reportedly found true several aggravating circumstances, including that the victim was particularly vulnerable, the crimes involved the taking of great monetary value, that Case induced others to participate in the crimes, that he took a position of leadership in the crimes, that the manner the crimes were carried out indicated planning, sophistication, or professionalism, and that Case took advantage of a position of trust or confidence to commit the crimes.

Case was a private investigator who appeared in his self-produced television show and served on numerous local boards and commissions.

Between 2018 and April 2021, officials say he conspired with Nancy Coglizer— who held power of attorney for then-94-year-old Fearing— to embezzle approximately $690,000 from her accounts.

In October 2024, Coglizer reportedly pleaded guilty to the embezzlement and admitted to conspiring with Case to commit the thefts.

She testified as a prosecution witness during Case’s trial, stating that he groomed, manipulated, and exploited her to carry out the thefts on his behalf.

Savrnoch says the fraudulent activity was uncovered in July 2021, when the trustee of Fearing’s trust noticed numerous checks made out to Case purportedly for security services.

Coglizer was sentenced alongside Case for her role in the scheme.

She received a 10-year probation sentence and was ordered to serve 364 days in county jail, according to officials.

The court reportedly determined a probationary sentence was appropriate for Coglizer, citing her early admission of guilt, cooperation with the prosecution, Case’s manipulation, and the fact that she did not personally benefit from the stolen funds— all of which were taken by Case.

Coglizer was also ordered to pay $690,000 in restitution.

A restitution hearing to determine the amount of restitution Case will be ordered to pay will occur on May 20, according to Savrnoch.