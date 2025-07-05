Fourth of July crowds in Santa Barbara set up early to secure prime viewing spots

Before the first chicken wing hits the grill, Jesse Santillian was busy setting up his tent for the Fourth of July festivities on West Beach in Santa Barbara.

"I came out yesterday around 6:30 in the morning to reserve the spot. Then, this morning, we were here by 8 a.m." Santillian said.

Santillian is one of hundreds staking their claim along the lush grass, preparing their tents and grills to secure prime viewing locations for the patriotic celebration.

"I came the night before. If you arrive around 6 p.m., you can mark your spot," said Daniel Bermudez, who's been celebrating the holiday on the soccer field by West Beach for more than 30 years. He shared his secret to a perfect spot: "Getting here early is the key!" Bermudez said.

The grassy sections are not regulated by the City, operating on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Bring your own caution tape, but make sure to clean up afterwards," Santillian exclaimed.

But when it comes to fireworks, all are illegal, according to Sergeant Kerr of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

"We will be confiscating any fireworks if we see them," Sergeant Kerr said.

Law enforcement will also be keeping an eye out for anyone drinking alcohol in public.

"You're not allowed to drink on the beach, and we want everyone to stay safe," Kerr said.

The waterfront is buzzing with activities, including live music all day and fireworks lighting up the sky at 9 p.m.

"Just be safe, have fun, enjoy the time—that's what it's all about!" Santillian said.

If you are headed to the Waterfront Friday, be aware that Cabrillo Boulevard will be closed starting at 6 p.m. from Leadbetter Beach to East Beach.