Fourth of July safety tips: Why ER visits spike and how to avoid common holiday injuries

According to the Pew Research Center, more than 45,000 people visit the emergency room between July 4 and 5, more than at any other time of the year.

Cottage Health Emergency Department Manager Blake Henderson says many of those injuries are directly tied to holiday activities.

"Car accidents, firework injuries to the hands, to the face, an increase in potential drownings, or incidents like that that can happen in the water," Henderson said.

Henderson adds that cooking injuries are also common this time of year.

"We’ll see injuries with old barbecues that aren’t maintained or not cleaned, or if they’re in close proximity to the house," he said.

As the weather warms up, people are spending time outside, and Injury Prevention Coordinator Mayra Vazquez with Cottage Health says heat stroke is another growing concern.

"Headache, dizziness and confusion. An increased heart rate is also a telltale sign of heat stroke," Vazquez explained.

She provided the following tips for avoiding heatstroke:



Limit outdoor activity during peak heat hours

Hydrate regularly

Check on elderly neighbors

Never leave children or pets in a parked car

Wear sunscreen

During the holiday, people are also advised to practice safe celebrations and never drink and drive.

Designate a driver this 4th of July: