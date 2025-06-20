Free microchipping and crate rentals ahead of July 4th at Santa Barbara County animal shelters

"The best part of the job for me is when a dog that comes in scared trusts me for the first time," says Glenda Bohnet, an animal welfare specialist for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Bohnet has been working at the Santa Barbara Animal Services shelter for two years. She says that being in the shelter is stressful for dogs and that microchips are crucial to getting lost pets back home.

The small chips contain an owner’s email, phone number, and address. They are fast and free to get at all three county shelters year-round.

"The 4th of July is probably our busiest season, where animals are scared and they're getting out," says Animal Control Officer Tina Van Zandt.

Van Zandt says the first thing her team checks for when they find an animal is a chip.

"We take our scanners and we scan them, and we immediately can look up in our computer system where that animal lives. So instead of taking them to the shelter, we can take them straight home," Van Zandt explains.

In addition to free microchipping, Santa Barbara County animal shelters are offering free crate rentals now through July 7.

"We see a lot of jumping over the fence and digging under the fence. Because of the noise, these are behaviors that the pets don't normally exhibit," says Santa Barbara Shelter Supervisor Dustin Fujikawa.

"Get your pets microchipped for sure, because it is the fastest and easiest way to get your pet back if something were to happen," Bohnet says.

Other ways you can help your pet stay safe and calm during the Fourth of July.

Plan Ahead:



Get a microchip or update your current one

Schedule a vet appointment to get calming medications or supplements

Purchase a Thundercoat, pheromone diffuser, or other calming tools

Identify a room with no windows where your pet can stay during fireworks

Borrow a crate from SBCAS to create a safe den space for your pet

Check your windows, doors, fences, and gates to ensure they are secure

Write your phone number on your pet's collar: tags fall off

Desensitize your dog to loud sounds

Day of:



Don't leave your pet unsupervised outdoors

Turn on the TV or stereo to help muffle the sounds of explosions

Don't feed your pet table scraps

Double-check your plan!

Featured animals:

Meet Marcy (German shepherd mix) — call the Santa Barbara shelter to inquire, she isn't on the website:

Meet Marcy, adoptable dog at the Santa Barbara Animal Services shelter

Meet Bubbles (10-year-old, small white dog):

Meet Bubbles, adoptable dog at the Santa Barbara Animal Services shelter

Meet Dino (white pug mix):

Meet Dino, adoptable dog at the Santa Barbara Animal Services shelter

Link to all dogs county-wide - https://www.countyofsb.org/1383/Dog-Adoptions---All-Shelters