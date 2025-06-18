Free Senior Scam Prevention Seminar being held in Goleta

Have you or someone you know been targeted by a scam? A free Senior Scam Prevention Seminar will be held with Senator Monique Limón on Friday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue).

The seminar will focus on how to spot scams and safeguard your finances with help from a panel of experts from the California Department of Insurance, Department of Financial Protection & Innovation, Consumer Affairs, and the Department of Justice.

You can RSVP online Senior Scam Stopper Seminar or call (805) 965-0862.