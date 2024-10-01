Watch Now
Gaviota Paving Project leads to month-long lane closure

This affects the US-101, from the Gaviota Rest Area to the Gaviota Tunnel.
Caltrans
A one-mile segment of U.S. 101 has been reduced to one lane.

The closure runs from the U.S. 101 Gaviota Rest Area, heading North, to one-half mile North of the Gaviota Tunnel.

This allows Caltrans to remove and replace a concrete barrier, repave the road, reconstruct sidewalks and shoulders and install guardrails.

The closure, which started Sept. 25th, is expected to last until late October due an ongoing paving operation.

The operation is funded by CalPortland Construction out of Santa Maria, and the $50-million project is expected to be complete by Spring.

