Gaviota Rest Areas off of Highway 101 closed until late December, Caltrans says

Highway 101 travelers hoping to make a stop near the Gaviota Pass will have to wait until late December, according to Caltrans.

The rest area beside the northbound lanes of the highway is currently closed to allow for the agency to remove and replace the nearby concrete barrier and perform mechanical and sidewalk repairs.

The southbound Gaviota Rest Area was also blocked off on Friday for Caltrans to reconstruct the concrete barrier and complete the replacement of pumps.

The agency says both north and southbound Gaviota Rest Areas are expected to reopen on Dec. 20.

Other road work in this area is set to impact traffic patterns throughout December.

There will reportedly be a traffic switch on a two-mile segment of both northbound and southbound Highway 101 between Gaviota State Park and one-half mile north of the State Route 1/Highway 101 Overcrossing beginning Dec. 16.

One lane in both directions will remain open during construction as crews continue to work on a concrete barrier replacement operation on the highway, according to Caltrans.

The agency says this segment of Highway 101 will reopen to two lanes in both the northbound and southbound directions by Dec. 18 in advance of the holiday travel period.

Additionally, a one-mile segment of the southbound Highway 101 between the Gaviota Rest Area and the SR-1/Highway 101 Overcrossing will be reduced to one lane to allow for barrier and guard rail work on the outside shoulder.

Construction on the $50 million project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2025, according to Caltrans.