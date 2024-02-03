Get prepared: The essential emergency preparedness items for every household

Do you have a plan if an emergency strikes? The time to prepare for an emergency is before anything happens and with an incoming storm predicted to bring heavy rain and wind, power outages are possible.

Gabriela Ornelas with Southern California Edison stresses the importance of having a go-bag ready with essential items.

"A flashlight, extra batteries, a battery-operated radio… With a power outage, they may not have access to a TV or phone — having that battery-operated radio can connect you to local news and emergency responders," Ornelas said.

Additionally, she suggests packing non-perishable food, up-to-date medications, a first aid kit, blankets or jackets, and water.

"We do encourage one gallon of water per person, per day. And if you can have a couple of days' supply, that’s always helpful," Ornelas said.

She also recommends having important phone numbers written down and a go-bag specifically for your car in case you can’t get to your home.

Santa Barbara resident Casey Davislynn says she keeps extra blankets in her car and other items.

"I keep lots of water because you just never know," Davislynn said.

Here is the full list of emergency preparedness items recommended by SoCal Edison:



First aid supplies, including medications and other special-needs items

Emergency contacts and important documents

Flashlights

Extra batteries

Bottled water

Non-perishable food

Manual can opener

Remember to sign up for emergency alerts at readysbc.org.

