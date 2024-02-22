Goleta Beach closed due to sewage spill

Goleta Beach is closed because of a sewage spill.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department says approximately 500,000 gallons of untreated sewage was released from a damaged main sewer line near the Santa Barbara Airport into the Goleta Slough during the recent rain storm.

On Thursday, county health officials closed the beach to recreational water contact from one mile east to 1/2 mile west of the Goleta Slough outfall.

Signs have been posted in the area warning the public to avoid contact with the water until test results indicate it is safe for recreational use.

Health officials say contact with sewage-contaminated water increases the risk for certain types of illnesses.