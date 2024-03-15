Watch Now
Goleta Beach no longer closed to ocean water contact after sewage spill

Posted at 1:46 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 16:46:03-04

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has lifted the closure at Goleta Beach following a large sewage spill.

The county closed the beach to recreational water contact in mid-February after more than 1 million gallons of untreated sewage was released into the Goleta Slough.

Health Department officials say water quality testing has confirmed the ocean water is once again safe for recreational use.

However, the east end of Goleta Beach County Park remains closed to the public because of ongoing emergency storm and beach nourishment operations. County officials say a water contact advisory will remain in effect for this area.

