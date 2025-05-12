Goleta boys football coach arrested for child sex crimes

Santa Barbara Sheriff's detectives have arrested a Goleta man for several felony child sex crimes.

Detectives began investigating a case regarding lewd images of children in April and arrested 42-year-old Shaun Donald Hertlein.

Officials have learned that Hertlein worked with children through his affiliation with SOUTHCOAST Church in Goleta, as well as a walk-on assistant football coach for Dos Pueblos High School in 2024.

On Friday, May 9 detectives arrested Hertlein on a warrant for felonies including sending sexual images to a minor, electronic communication with a minor with intent to commit specific crimes, and possession of obscene images of a child.

Hertlein remains in custody with bail set at $500,000.

South Coast Church released this statement today:

"SOUTHCOAST Church is aware that Shaun Hertlein was arrested by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff and has read the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office press release regarding the arrest.

Due to the ongoing investigation, SOUTHCOAST Church cannot comment on the nature and extent of the charges against him. SOUTHCOAST Church is cooperating fully with law enforcement in its investigation.

Consistent with the tenets of our faith, SOUTHCOAST Church is committed to providing a safe and appropriate environment for our Church and local communities. In the interest of the privacy of anyone who may be involved, SOUTHCOAST Church will not comment on the matter. As always, we pray for and seek the Lord's guidance in all matters and for all involved."

Sheriff’s detectives believe there could be additional survivors who may have had contact with Hertlein.

Detectives encourage anyone with knowledge of crimes associated with Hertlein to contact Detective F. Arnoldi at (805) 681-4150.

If you would like to be anonymous, you can submit information online by clicking here or by calling (805) 681-4171.