Goleta offering unique opportunity for teens to serve on city commission

Former youth commissioner Jessica Avila-Ruiz has spent the last year as a public engagement youth commissioner.

"We shouldn't wait to become upset or something to decide to become an active citizen." she said.

Avila-Ruiz says she wanted to become a youth city commissioner after seeing a lack of representation.

"A big encouragement for me was when I noticed that there was a lack of attendance from the Latinx community at events, so I not only wanted to be a voice for the youth but also a comforting face for the Latinx community as well," explained Avila-Ruiz.

Now, the Youth Commissioner program is looking to add two students as commissioners for parks and rec and public engagement. To apply, you must live in Goleta, be between 15- and 18-years-old and be interested in local government, according to community relations manager Kelly Hoover.

"This is a really unique opportunity for a teenager to get involved in local government, to get a front-row seat as to how it all works. And also, it's great on a college application." Hoover said.

Hoover tells me students must attend a couple of meetings a year for a two-year commitment, gaining community service hours or getting paid $75 per meeting.

"So it's a great life skill, and then they're able to take that into their careers, and it's a very special part of their story." Hoover added.

This fall, Ruiz will be studying business economics and marketing at the University of California Irvine.

"I definitely feel like it's going to help me because I was able to collaborate with people not only of different backgrounds but different ages as well. When you're a good observer, you have better opinions and better thoughts and you're better able to help others," Avila-Ruiz said.

Another great opportunity for teens to get involved in local government is through the Lead Goleta Community Academy, which is accepting applications early next year.

To apply to this year's Youth City Commission, click here.

For additional information, email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.com

Applications are due Monday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.