Goleta resident pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Santa Barbara District Attorney John Savrnoch announced on April 15 that 36-year-old Eduardo Zermeno of Goleta has been charged with attempted murder in connection to an April 6th stabbing of a man on the 3100 block of State Street.

Zermeno faces multiple felony charges, including using a knife, causing great bodily harm, and committing the crime while out on bail with prior "strike" convictions.

37-year-old Alexis Garcia, also of Goleta, is charged as an accessory after the fact.

Zermeno pled not guilty in court on April 15 and remains in custody without bail. His next hearing is set for April 21st.