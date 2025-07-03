Goleta set to host first-ever July 4th drone show, replacing fireworks

Whether you’re a fan of fireworks or you're looking for something new, this Fourth of July, the City of Goleta is lighting up the sky without the boom. Instead of traditional fireworks, Dos Pueblos High School will host the city’s first drone light show.

"We like fireworks, we're not anti-fireworks, we just want to offer the community something different," said Kelly Hoover, Goleta Community Relations Manager.

The show will feature 150 drones and should last about 12 minutes. The $75,000 cost is fully funded by outside sponsors. In addition to the lights, there will also be food trucks, music, and more.

"We have line dancing, we have a photo booth, so there's going to be a lot of other things besides the drone show," Hoover said.

She adds that drone shows are more environmentally friendly, pose a lower fire risk, and are easier on pets and people who are sensitive to loud noise. This free and family-friendly event starts at 6 p.m. with the light show beginning around dark.

"They can bring their own food, but we're asking for no coolers, no pets, and no high camping chairs," Hoover said.

For more event details and parking information, visit https://www.cityofgoleta.org/play/fourth-of-july-drone-lights-show