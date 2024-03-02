Granada Theatre reopens this weekend after devastating water damage

The Granada Theatre’s centennial celebration got off to a rough start. In January, a damaged sprinkler flooded the stage causing significant damage.

Jill Seltzer, the theatre's Vice President of Advancement, said necessary repairs included, "replacing the stage floor, repairing the rigging, and repairing the sprinkler system."

Now that repairs are complete, Seltzer says the theatre is welcoming back audiences with a special performance.

"We are reopening this Sunday night March 3rd with the Marshall Tucker band and the Jefferson Starship, which will be a very lively performance — the best way ever!" Seltzer exclaimed.

Shows in February were either rescheduled or moved to other venues.

Seltzer says the full cost of repairs won’t be known until they find out what insurance will cover.