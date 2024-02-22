Healing Justice Santa Barbara uplifts African American community at 'Black is Beautiful Gala and Fundraiser'

Healing Justice Santa Barbara is a Black organization that aims to uplift the arts, youth, education, and justice for all.

This female-founded organization is celebrating all aspects of African American culture through leading by example, says co-founder Krystle Sieghart.

"It aspires to lift the African American diaspora within the Santa Barbara community," Sieghart said.

Much of their work focuses on historical preservation.

"We partner with the City of Santa Barbara and local communities and elders who have been archiving and preserving Black/African American history for decades," Sieghart continued.

This Friday, Feb. 23, the organization is hosting a “Black is Beautiful Gala and Fundraiser” to raise funds in support of Black-led organizations and initiatives. The event will be held from 6-11 p.m. at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort and will include musical performances, a historical exhibition, awards, raffle giveaway, and more.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.