Here's why Lauro Reservoir residents may hear helicopters late Wednesday evening

On Wednesday night, the Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit (SBCASU) and several other county agencies will conduct night operations training at Lauro Reservoir from approximately 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

SBCASU says residents near Lauro Reservoir in northwest Santa Barbara may hear helicopter noise during the training window. Local agencies are working to minimize disruptions, according to officials.

Authorities say Wednesday's training is part of the agency's ongoing preparedness efforts for night hover fill operations, which are commonly used in firefighting at night. The exercises are "critical"- according to an SBCASU press release- for enhancing the region’s response to nighttime emergencies.

Officials will use Lauro Reservoir as a water source during the operations. To protect the aquatic environment of the reservoir, SBCASU says stringent contamination prevention measures will be followed in accordance with national guidelines. The agency also says the training will adhere to national night flying guidelines to ensure the highest standards of safety.

SBCASU added in a press release that it "[appreciates] the community’s understanding and support for these important safety exercises."