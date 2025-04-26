Watch Now
Highway 101 project between Summerland and Carpinteria completed

The Highway 101 project relieves traffic congestion between Carpinteria and Summerland.
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments
Highway 101 Padaro and Summerland Completion Event
A Santa Barbara ribbon-cutting ceremony today marked the completion of two Highway 101 projects, from Carpinteria to Summerland, which are now open for use and already relieving traffic congestion.

Officials say the two projects include seven miles of new carpool lanes, both north and southbound, a rebuilt freeway with updated drainage improvements, six new bridges, 16 rebuilt on and off ramps that help with merging, plus a new bikeway.

“The Padaro and Summerland segments showcase a strong collaboration between local, state and federal partners to bring transportation improvements to our region,” said SBCAG Executive Director Marjie Kirn.

“I am grateful that the state has invested $560 million to make these improvements along the corridor to relieve traffic congestion and help residents and commuters travel safely," added Senator Monique Limón.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
