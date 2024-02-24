Historic Los Padres Trail Riders Club disbands due to low membership

The Los Padres Trail Riders are a non-profit equestrian club with roots dating back to the 1940s.

"1944 and they started as a horse-riding group that would patrol the coastline. The only way you could get to the coast, because there were no roads, was on horseback," said longtime member Debra Prekker.

At its peak in the 1980s, the club had nearly 400 members, according to Prekker, who says these riding groups help maintain and repair trails.

"We have fixed trails in the past and worked with the Forest Service to fix trails," Prekker said.

Montecito Trail Foundation member Jane Murray says riding horseback through the Santa Barbara wilderness is essential to giving people access to nature regardless of physical ability.

"I’m a little more creaky than I used to be. I can’t hike as much as I used to, I can’t get out as far, but now I can go 10 miles up the trail," Murray said.

She adds that trail stewardship is a top priority for trail riders.

"It’s not easy to keep the trails in good condition, so I’m always looking for ways to make the trails a little safer for everyone, not just horses, but hikers and bikers," Murray said.

This week, the Los Padres Trail Riders had their final meeting before disbanding due to lack of membership. They’re down to just 63 members.

Murray says fewer people are riding horses because owning a horse is becoming rare in Santa Barbara.

"The main problem is the expense of having a horse in this area," Murray said.

Fewer riders could mean less support for trail upkeep, according to a Forest Service representative. Last year, equestrian riders provided needed support for recreation management amid weather-related site closures in the Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara Ranger District.

"The equestrians are very conscious of the maintenance and in that way, we will suffer a bit because there will be fewer people to look out for the trail situation," Murray said.