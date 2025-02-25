Hot Springs Trail in Montecito plagued by an increase in trash, overcrowded parking, and now a charter bus?

"I usually get one of these 15-gallon bags full per week from this parking area," said Timothy Kirshtner with Clear Waterways Organization INC.

Kirshtner says since 2020 crowds and trash have gotten bigger, which he blames on social media.

"Publicity increased; trash increased," said Kirshtner.

A quick search on Instagram shows more than 3,700 posts tag the location. Which drove Kirshtner to post signs at the trailhead, asking visitors to pack in and out their trash.

"The signs help to get the message out there, right in your face. And, you know, translated to Spanish and English right here," explains Kirshtner.

Last Saturday, Kirshtner and other residents say a MKS Charter Bus dropped off a dozen people at the Hot Springs Trailhead, which has retired Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Pat McElroy worried about public safety.

"What does that do if there's an evacuation? What does that do to, enable the fire department and law enforcement to evacuate this area when you've got a 40 or 50 foot long bus taking up the whole road," said McElroy.

McElroy adds that more people can also increase the risk of fire.

"90% of fires…of wildfires are human-caused," said McElroy.

Although most fires are not intentional McElroy says the possibility of something going wrong increases with more people.

"What happens if something happens like that? Then you start really risking the use of this trail and nobody wants that," continues McElory.

Since 2020, Montecito Fire says they’ve seen an increase in the number of response calls to the Hot Springs Trail, mostly for injured hikers. Even with cramped parking, trash, and a lack of restrooms, the trail is not losing popularity, it was busy even on a Monday.

"There's going to be a way to find a solution that's not going to make everybody happy. But I think we're going to find a solution that people can live with," said McElory.

I reached out to MKS Charter Bus company for comment but have not received a response.