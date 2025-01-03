How a crew of scuba divers and waterfront workers maintains the 153-year-old Stearns Wharf

For 43 years, Francisco Aguilera has served ice cream on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara and says he’s not worried about its stability.

"I think this wharf first is protected by God and because the islands are going to, you know, stop the big waves coming," Aguilera said.

At 153 years old, Stearns Wharf is the oldest working wooden wharf in California.

"Yeah, it’s been here a long time," said merchant Tamme Dishion.

Dishion says she feels the wharf is stable, but wouldn’t mind some extra precautions.

"I just think we need life jackets," Dishion said.

Waterfront facilities manager Brian Adair says Stearns Wharf has a robust maintenance program.

"We’re very proud of the wharf and our maintenance program," he said.

Every summer, City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department divers clean and inspect 30% to 50% of the 2,300 wood and steel piles above and below the water, costing around $2 million a year.

Maintaining Stearns Wharf is an ongoing process due to its size and location in a corrosive and harsh environment.

Another way the Waterfront Department protects the wharf is by diverting Mission Creek to the ocean and using a giant berm of sand next to the wharf's entrance.

"Fire is our biggest concern, and that can be a safety hazard as well as property loss," Adair said.

Since 1872, the wharf has burned four times. The latest fire occurred in 1998, destroying three businesses.

To prevent fires and other catastrophic events, Adair says the Waterfront Department has six full-time maintenance staff assigned to maintain the wharf year-round.