How AI is being used in the classroom at Cold Spring Elementary

AI in the classroom?

"I like researching it and typing it down on the Adobe Express."

Jacob Singer, 8, and his second-grade class at Cold Spring Elementary in Montecito are using an AI chatbot to research historical figures, like Vincent Van Gogh.

Second-grade teacher Sarah Schaupeter says integrating AI tools from companies Khanmigo and Magic School into lessons takes learning beyond the textbook.

"They're definitely more engaged right now. Like, if you look around the room, everyone is actively writing, actively researching," Schaupeter says.

Cold Spring teacher Ryan Francisco says introducing students to responsible AI use under teacher supervision gives them tools for safe use outside the classroom.

"The students are going to be using AI whether we teach it in schools or not, so we're really looking at this as an opportunity to show them how to do it safely and responsibly," Francisco said.

Cold Spring Elementary’s mix of AI with project-based learning has paid off. Last year, the school had the highest elementary school test scores in the state, according to the California Department of Education, which principal Dr. Amy Alzina says comes down to having a balance.

"My personal mission statement is to show what's possible and public education and when that integration component is there, really, magic happens, and I feel like we’ve done that. This is what every school should look like," Dr. Alzina says.