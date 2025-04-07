Watch Now
Hundreds of citations issued during 'Deltopia' weekend in Isla Vista

Deltopia.jpg
California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Agents of the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) along with other local law enforcement officials are patrolling the Deltopia event this weekend to increase public safety. ABC agents will be out conducting Shoulder Tap operations which focus on adults who purchase alcohol for persons under the age of 21.
On Monday the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office released new information on the "Deltopia" party weekend in Isla Vista.

They say from Friday through Sunday officials issued almost 500 citations and made 84 arrests.

These numbers are up compared to last year.

Officials say there were nearly half as many citations and 32 arrests in 2024.

The statistics show the number of issues were even lower in 2023 with 151 citations and 23 arrests made.

Among the issues over the weekend deputies say they served a warrant in the 6600-block of Del Playa for a paid party in violation of the county ordinance with tickets sold using a ticketing platform.

