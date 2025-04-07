Hundreds of citations issued during 'Deltopia' weekend in Isla Vista

On Monday the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office released new information on the "Deltopia" party weekend in Isla Vista.

They say from Friday through Sunday officials issued almost 500 citations and made 84 arrests.

These numbers are up compared to last year.

Officials say there were nearly half as many citations and 32 arrests in 2024.

The statistics show the number of issues were even lower in 2023 with 151 citations and 23 arrests made.

Among the issues over the weekend deputies say they served a warrant in the 6600-block of Del Playa for a paid party in violation of the county ordinance with tickets sold using a ticketing platform.