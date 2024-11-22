Hundreds of frontline workers at UCSB strike for higher wages

For the second day, frontline workers at UC Santa Barbara are on strike, joining thousands of others across California in protesting what they call unfair labor practices by the University of California system. At UCSB, the strike impacts 600 service and healthcare workers on campus.

"I'm full-time at UCSB and it's just, it's not enough. The low wages here have contributed to me becoming homeless," said Felipe Gonzalez, UCSB custodian.

Gonzalez has been a custodian at UCSB for four years. He’s one of about 200 frontline workers at the university who marched on Thursday, calling for higher wages.

"A fair contract, a living wage. We have pride for our work, but when we are understaffed, it becomes unfair," Gonzalez said.

Senior custodian Rosalva Alcala commutes from Oxnard and says many UCSB service and healthcare workers have second jobs to cover costs.

"I still have to have another job to be able to pay rent, to buy food," Alcala explained.

Starting Wednesday night, 40,000 workers began a two-day state-wide strike on UC campuses. The union claims the UC has withheld critical information about staffing, wages, and financial projections, and switched its chief negotiator mid-talks which undermined productive bargaining.

"Everybody pretty much seems to love what they do, and we're here to give our 100%. We would want UC to come and give their 100% and meet us halfway," Alcala said.

The University of California recently announced that in the new year, premiums for worker healthcare will increase by 9% to 11%, outpatient visit costs will increase by 50%, and drug costs by 30%.

"That's why this strike is so important, you know, that's why we're working so hard. My story is not unique. There are many people here that are working check to check," Gonzalez said.

When reached for comment, UC Santa Barbara officials deferred to a statement from the entire UC system that says, in part, “We fundamentally disagree with AFSCME’s claims of bad faith bargaining and characterization of unacceptable bargaining proposals. From January to May, University of California and AFSCME bargaining teams met 22 times and worked collaboratively on proposals for the UC AFSCME-represented employees.”

To read the full statement, click this link — https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/press-room/statement-afscme-notice-strike