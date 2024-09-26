Hunger Action Month seeks to address a spike in food insecurity in Santa Barbara County

In Santa Barbara County, more than 1 in 3 households can’t afford basic needs like food, according to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

"Our communities, our families are having to make some real sacrifices, so without the Foodbank providing the services, it would be very difficult for families to make a living and be able to pay rent and afford to live in Santa Barbara," said Ricardo Venegas, Franklin Neighborhood Center Facility Manager.

Since 2020, overall food insecurity in Santa Barbara County has increased 28%, according to data from Feeding America. Laurel Alcantar, the Foodbank's Director of Marketing, says food insecurity is now impacting people whose income is above the poverty line.

"And this is because their wages just haven't kept up with inflation," she said.

Despite having a reputation for being affluent, Santa Barbara County has the second highest poverty rate in the state with 17% of residents lacking resources for basic needs like food, even with the average median income being $119,000.

"We're seeing more people like that also do things like put themselves into a great amount of debt over the last couple of years because they're using credit cards to purchase their groceries, to pay their utility bills," Alcantar explained.

Providing fresh, healthy food options to those in need is just one way the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County serves the community.

Weekly distribution events like those on Thursdays at the Franklin Community Center in Santa Barbara provide more than just food.

"When the families come in, they connect with all the different social services that we offer and there's an exchange of information or resources that's going on. Plus, we get to pick up delicious food that comes in from the Foodbank," Venegas said.

September is Hunger Action Month and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is matching all financial donations through the end of the month. For more information on how to donate, volunteer, or about a distribution event near you, visit FoodBank of Santa Barbara County.